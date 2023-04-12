The Graduate Fair was hosted by Locate Isle of Man, an initiative from the Department for Enterprise, which promotes the Isle of Man as a place to live, work and do business. Ann Corlett, MHK and political member of Locate Isle of Man said: ‘The Economic Strategy makes a clear commitment to encouraging our young people to stay and build their futures in the Isle of Man, and events like the Graduate Fair are essential in encouraging our Manx educated students to return to the island and fill key vacancies.