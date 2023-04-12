This week’s Isle of Man Graduate Fair hosted more than 300 attendees and over 60 local businesses.
Wednesday’s event at the Comis Hotel aimed to highlight the number of employment opportunities available for individuals considering a return to the island after studying, or those studying locally who are ready to take their first steps into employment.
Industries represented at the graduate fair included biomed, accountancy and finance, multimedia, law firms, physiotherapy, and recruitment agencies.
A spokesperson for the Department for Enterprise said that there were ‘exhibitors from a wide range of sectors, showcasing the diversity of jobs in our economy and the opportunities available in the island for young people.
‘Alongside the various stands, the event also provided the chance for attendees to hear from industry experts living and working on the Island, young professionals who have returned to the island as well as gain expert advice from recruitment companies, we hope everyone attending got something positive from the event.’
There were speakers and workshops across an array of fields speaking about their experiences in work, returning to the Isle of Man after university, and how to build a career in a variety of industries.
The spokesperson for the DFE added; ‘Initiatives such as the Graduate Fair support the island’s ambition to grow the working population, retaining young people and create new jobs, by facilitating connections between recent graduates and local employers and highlighting the opportunities and benefits young professionals could receive by choosing to start their career in the Isle of Man.
‘The Department would like to thank everyone who took part, helping to make it a great event and showcase what the island has to offer.’
The Graduate Fair was hosted by Locate Isle of Man, an initiative from the Department for Enterprise, which promotes the Isle of Man as a place to live, work and do business. Ann Corlett, MHK and political member of Locate Isle of Man said: ‘The Economic Strategy makes a clear commitment to encouraging our young people to stay and build their futures in the Isle of Man, and events like the Graduate Fair are essential in encouraging our Manx educated students to return to the island and fill key vacancies.
‘Young students who leave the Island for university may not be aware of the breadth and diversity of opportunities here, and this event aims to give them a one-stop-shop to network, ask questions and learn more about where their next step could take them.
Chris Brown, Operations director at Astrea Bioseparations, headline sponsor for this year’s event, said: ‘Having attended the Graduate Fair over the last couple of years, we’ve seen what a valuable opportunity this event provides to network directly with young professionals and promote what our business as an employer, and the Isle of Man as a jurisdiction, is able to offer recent graduates.’