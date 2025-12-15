Undergraduates and Isle of Man organisations are being invited to take part in the 2026 Step Programme, which offers paid, project-based summer placements for students studying off-island.
The programme, sponsored by Utmost International Isle of Man Limited for the third consecutive year, is open to students in their second or penultimate year of university.
The scheme aims to connect undergraduates with organisations across the island for short-term projects with defined outcomes.
Placements will run for eight weeks during June, July and August 2026 and students who take part will work on specific projects matched to their skills and interests, while host organisations will receive additional support to complete time-limited work.
The programme is open to government departments, local authorities, private businesses and third sector organisations. Projects may cover a wide range of areas, including digital systems, artificial intelligence, research, marketing and website development.
Students will present their work at the Step Final on August 14, 2026, where prizes will be awarded.
Enterprise Minister Tim Johnston MHK said: ‘Our Economic Strategy sets out a clear ambition to create an environment that attracts and retains a dynamic, skilled, and younger workforce.
‘By connecting students with organisations across a wide range of sectors, the programme not only supports personal and professional growth but also strengthens collaboration between the Department, local businesses and future talent, showcasing the career opportunities available within the Isle of Man.’
The Step Programme has previously seen students work on a range of projects across the public and private sectors.
At the 2025 Step Programme finale, undergraduate student Winona Reese Dalugdugan was named Most Enterprising Student for a project developed with Isle of Man Railways.
Her work involved a digital track analysis system created during an eight-week placement with the Snaefell Mountain Railway in Laxey.
Ms Dalugdugan said she would encourage other students to apply for the programme.
‘I’d absolutely encourage any students in their second or penultimate year at university to apply for the Step Programme,’ she said. ‘It’s a brilliant way to gain hands-on experience, build confidence, and make meaningful contributions to real-world projects.’
Other students taking part in the 2025 programme were recognised for their work in areas including transport, policy research, marketing and digital development, with projects hosted by organisations such as Bus Vannin, Port Erin Commissioners, Utmost International, Locate Isle of Man and the Isle of Man Post Office.
The Step Programme is designed to allow students to gain experience in a working environment while remaining connected to the island, and to give organisations an opportunity to engage with emerging talent.
Applications for the 2026 programme are now open. Students must be in their second year of a three-year degree or their second or third year of a four-year degree to apply.
Organisations interested in hosting a placement are also being encouraged to come forward.
Further information about the Step Programme, including how to apply as a student or an organisation, is available via: dfe.im/step