The top earner in Manx Care took home more than £450,000 in a year, figures released in Tynwald show.
Speaker Juan Watterson asked for details of base salary, overtime, programmed activity payments, agency, and bank payments for each of the top 20 earners in Manx Care in 2024-25 and whether they were administrative or medical staff.
In a written reply, Health Minister Clare Christian said 20 employees, all medical staff, earned over £300,000 in that year. None of these were agency workers.
The top earner took home £451,980.
Gross pay for the top 20 totalled £4,634,373. With overtime, allowances and other payments, the total payroll element came to £7,140,562.
For the current year up to the end of October, gross pay including allowances came to £ 4,771,332.