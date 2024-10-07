The Department of Environment, Food, and Agriculture (DEFA) has once again invited expressions of interest for the rental of the Dhoon kiosk café and the non-exclusive use of the large picnic area below it for hosting events and functions.
The kiosk, situated beside the scenic stretch of the Manx Electric Railway at Dhoon Glen in Maughold, is owned by DEFA and managed on its behalf by the Department of Infrastructure (DoI).
This re-advertisement comes after The Little Shed, the previous tenant at the Dhoon kiosk, announced in January that it would not be renewing its lease due to rising operational costs.
The closure prompted Garff MHK Daphne Caine to publicly urge DEFA to reconsider the rental terms, and hoped that a ‘similar, high quality offering’ would take up the lease so ‘visitors and residents can continue to enjoy hospitality and special events at the Dhoon’.
The current rental offer is set at £4,800 per annum, plus VAT, as determined by the government valuer, who works for the Treasury and follows financial regulations.
The lease includes the use of the café, with an additional opportunity to use the picnic area for events - although this aspect is not part of the formal lease agreement and is subject to separate consents.
The DoI, in its latest invitation, has specified that sample menus with proposed pricing, suggested opening hours and details of previous experience in catering or event management would all be required from prospective tenants.
Interested parties are encouraged to submit their proposals in writing to Mark Kelly, commercial support officer at the Public Estates and Housing Division.
The deadline for offers is 5pm on Friday, October 25, 2024.
For further details or to arrange a viewing, applicants can contact Mr. Kelly by phone at 01624 630205 or via email at[email protected].