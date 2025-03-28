Recruitment is under way for a new interim chief officer at the Department of Health and Social Care.
The current holder of the post, Paul Richardson, is due to retire this summer.
His replacement will be limited term appointment which will command a salary of between £100,658 to £125,375 a year.
He was previously deputy director of strategy for the UK Department of Health and Social Care and was an incident director on the UK response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The job is being advertised across by leading executive recruitment agency Odgers Berndtson.
The Manx government said it is seeking an ‘outstanding individual to assume this unique, high-profile and demanding role’.
It said the successful applicant would be an ‘exceptionally motivated leader, highly effective and able to set and maintain a clear strategic vision’.
‘You will be skilled in delivering organisational change, communicating effectively to a range of audiences and maintaining the confidence of all partners and stakeholders in the Isle of Man and further afield,’ it added.
‘As a dynamic and resilient leader, you will enthuse others with your genuine passion for shaping the best health and care system and commissioning its delivery through Manx Care.’
As the most senior civil servant within the DHSC, the new interim chief officer will lead a team of 50 staff.
Anyone interested in finding out more details about the role should contact Megan Mathias, chief operating officer at the Cabinet Office at [email protected]
Applications should be submitted directly to Odgers by contacting Jes Ladva, managing partner on 0207 518 2662 or [email protected]
Closing date for applications is April 23.