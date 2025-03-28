St John Ambulance Isle of Man has bid farewell to its long-serving commandery executive officer, who is stepping down after 21 years at the helm of the volunteer-led health and first aid charity.
Since joining the organisation, Lynda Osborne has played a pivotal role in shaping its services, ensuring the charity remained at the heart of the island’s community.
Under her leadership, St John Ambulance has expanded its reach, delivering life-saving care and supporting vulnerable individuals across the Isle of Man.
Announcing her departure, the charity praised her ‘wisdom, vision, and relentless commitment’ to its mission, acknowledging the transformation seen during her tenure.
In a statement, St John Ambulance said: ‘Lynda has been a guiding force through both challenges and triumphs, always with the company’s best interests at heart.
‘Her legacy will live on in the work we continue to do and the values she instilled.’
Lynda expressed her gratitude to colleagues and contacts she has worked with over the years, saying she was looking forward to moving on to ‘pastures new.’
Following the announcement, heartfelt thanks has poured in from across the island.
One supporter wrote: ‘Your dedication and commitment through challenging times on all fronts is truly inspiring, appreciated, and valued. You will be missed in so many ways.’
Paul Healey, of Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation, also shared his appreciation, stating: ‘What an amazing servant Lynda has been.’
Craig Heartstrong Foundation raises funds to enable heart screening of men and women between the ages of 14 and 35.
Paul added: ‘She has been such a great help to Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation over the years, and we wish her all the best in her next chapter.’
Lynda’s successor has yet to be announced, but St John Ambulance remains committed to continuing its vital work across the Isle of Man.