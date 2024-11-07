Diabetes Isle of Man are set to host a free all-day community wellbeing event to mark World Diabetes Day.
The event will be held on Thursday, November 14 at the Roundhouse in Braddan, and will feature a full day of activities.
These activities include a yoga and sound bathing session, Paracise with Donna, mini pedicures with on-site beauty therapists Aalid Feie, a ‘Walk and Talk Diabetes’ session, and informative talks on the importance of sleep and nutrition.
Natasha Parry, development manager for the charity, said: ‘Diabetes can feel relentless. It’s a 24/7 condition, and it can quite quickly become overwhelming without the right support.
‘Our World Diabetes Day event at the Roundhouse is a fantastic opportunity to learn more about diabetes and to participate in some free wellbeing focused activities.’
For the full agenda and details on how to register for the different talks and activities, you can visit https://mdg.im/WDD2024