Residents will now be able to use digital forms of identification when purchasing alcohol on licensed premises or from off-licences.
Digital Connect ID has been approved as a convenient alternative to carrying a verified physical ID such as a passport, driving licence or proof of age card.
The Department of Home Affairs has worked together with the licensing forum to agree to the use of apps that make up Digital Connect ID as the first form of electronic age verification.
A spokesperson from the government said: ‘Digital Connect is a collaboration between YOTI, Lloyds Bank and the UK Post Office, bringing age verification into the digital age and offering a seamless way for consumers to prove their age.
‘This means that when residents visit pubs, clubs or off-licensed premises to purchase alcohol, they will be able to prove their age by using one of the approved apps on a smartphone.
‘This not only reduces the hassle of remembering and managing multiple cards but also enhances security through robust verification processes.’
Establishments are not required to accept Digital IDs, and there will be a transition period for businesses who will accept it.
During this transition period, residents have been advised to continue carrying alternative physical ID.