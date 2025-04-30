A day out drinking has landed a man with a £125 fine for being drunk in public.
Ralph John Walker admitted the offence and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
The court heard that Walker was arrested on Friday, April 4.
He has numerous previous convictions for similar offences and is already subject to a probation order, imposed in October for two years.
A probation report said that Walker was alcohol-dependent and had received a backdated benefits payment on the day in question.
He’d previously had his benefits stopped in December, after failing to attend the benefits office.
Walker had then provided a sick note for his absence, which resulted in his benefits being paid again, and backdated.
It was said that he had been paid at the Post Office and met two others who were also getting their benefits.
It was said that his peer group was made up of others who were addicted to alcohol or substances, and that Walker had no realistic intention to seek help, claiming that he had no faith in Motiv8 or the Drug and Alcohol Team.
It was said that he had been a taxi driver at one time and had spent two years alcohol free.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood told the defendant, who lives at Derby Road in Douglas: ‘The fact is, you have come into receipt of backdated benefits all at once, and have sought out like-minded individuals.
‘Mr Walker, you are only 55 years old, if you carry on drinking the way you are, you are not going to see a very long life.’
Walker will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.