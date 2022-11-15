The team at Digital Isle of Man are looking forward to attending the 2023 ICE Conference in February alongside a range of local businesses to promote the Isle of Man.
This will include assisting new businesses looking to operate in the island and gathering knowledge on the sector to feed into future strategies.
The year 2022 saw the return of the biggest event for the eGaming industry – ICE London, a global hub for gambling and betting experts.
Abby Kimber, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Digital Isle of Man, an agency of the Department for Enterprise, said: ‘It was an absolute pleasure to get back out there and promote the Isle of Man as a jurisdiction alongside our industry partners at ICE London in 2022.
‘Being joined by our stand partners who bring invaluable knowledge and skill-sets really highlights the wealth of experience and the rich digital ecosystem that the island has, showcasing its proposition and why it’s a great place to do business — they really are the stars of the show.’
Throughout the three-day conference, the team attended a variety of networking events that provided an environment for connecting with industry experts and those who help to promote the benefits of doing business in the Isle of Man.
A number of Isle of Man businesses featured at the Global Gaming Awards with nominations for Continent 8, Fun88, GBGC, Microgaming, PokerStars, Playtech and Yggdrasil Gaming. Micky Swindale of KPMG and David Black of Continent 8 also took part as members of the judging panel.
Ms Kimber added: ‘ICE provides a great opportunity to learn from some of the best in the industry and this year was no different as we attended the ICE VOX Masterclasses sessions on the Latin America market. There was a lot to take in and discover about this growing market and we are using the information gathered at the event to feed into our strategy in this area.
‘Concurrently, our esports team attended a number of panel discussions, which allowed them to raise awareness of our offering and to connect with businesses that would benefit from working with the Isle of Man.’
The team were delighted to receive an ICE Landmark Award for outstanding contribution to eGaming at the event. The ‘Landmarks’ were introduced to ICE in 2019 and recognise extraordinary achievements and successes of individuals and organisations, and are based on nominations received from within the industry.
Ms Kimber concluded: ‘Our attendance at the event was a huge success for both Digital Isle of Man and our stand partners. We’re looking forward to attending again in February, to further promote the Isle of Man as a secure, vibrant and sustainable place for eGaming and Fintech businesses to call home.’
The 2023 ICE London event is taking place February 7 to 9, where Digital Isle of Man will be joined by a number of local industry partners to promote the Isle of Man.
