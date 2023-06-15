Two batteries used to power TT/MGP digital flag system have been stolen from Peel Road.
The batteries, which were housed in a large green salt bin, were taken from outside Douglas Rugby Club between the hours of 8pm Wednesday June 14 and 7am Thursday June 15.
'These batteries are very large and heavy and are vital for the TT/MGP LED flag system' said the Department of Infrastructure.
They added: 'If anyone saw any suspicious activity, or a car/van loitering in that area please could you inform the DoI or the Police'