Charity Sight Matters is organising a unique dining experience at its Corrin Court base in Onchan next month.
Taking place on Saturday, April 20, ‘Dining in the Dark’ offers guests the opportunity to indulge in a four-course meal, all while blindfolded.
The charity says that by relying solely on senses other than sight, attendees will gain insight into the challenges faced by individuals living with visual impairments – as well as gain a unique culinary experience.
The evening begins at 7pm, after which guests will put on their blindfolds before tucking into their meal.
A charity spokesperson said: ‘Each course of the meal has been carefully crafted to surprise and delight the palate, with three menu options available: meat, fish, or vegetarian.
‘Throughout the evening, guests will be encouraged to engage their senses fully, identifying each dish based on its flavours, textures, and aromas.’
In addition to the immersive dining experience, the evening will feature a blind raffle and auction, providing guests with the chance to further support Sight Matters.
The charity’s chief executive Cathryn Bradley said: ‘We are thrilled to collaborate with Simcocks to bring Dining in the Dark to our community.
‘This event not only offers a unique dining experience but also serves as a platform for raising awareness about the importance of accessibility and inclusivity.
‘Through sensory immersion, guests will gain valuable insight into the daily challenges faced by individuals living with visual impairments.
‘We are grateful for Simcocks’ generous sponsorship, which enables us to run this event – and ultimately to continue our mission of supporting the blind and visually impaired community and promoting a more inclusive society.’
To purchase tickets for the event, go to www.sightmatters.im/new-page/events/dining-in-the-dark/, email [email protected] or call 676727.