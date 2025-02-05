Work begins next week to upgrade a disabled toilet at Noble’s Hospital into a new changing places facility, providing essential support for those with additional needs.
The refurbishment, starting Monday, February 10, will transform an existing ground floor disabled WC in the east wing. The project is expected to be completed by March 7.
During construction, the current disabled toilet near to the lifts will be out of use, but an accessible toilet will remain available in the main foyer.
Funded by the Noble’s Hospital Patient Comforts Fund, the new facility will feature a changing bench and hoist, ensuring better accessibility for those who require assistance.
The hospital says the upgrade will be a major benefit to the island community.