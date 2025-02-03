A 42-year-old man has appeared in court denying a sexual assault at the hospital.
The sexual assault allegation was said to relate to the defendant allegedly kissing a woman on the neck, during an unwanted hug, at Noble’s Hospital, on November 8.
The man cannot be named, unless convicted, due to anonymity laws introduced in the Isle of Man last year.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge submitted that the case was suitable for trial in summary court.
The defendant was represented by advocate Jane Gray, who agreed that the allegation should be heard in the lower court.
Magistrates accepted summary court jurisdiction and a pre-trial review will be held on March 6.
Bail continues in the sum of £500, with conditions for the defendant not to leave the island without court consent, and not to contact the complainant.