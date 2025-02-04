An eyewitness at the scene told us that it appears as if the incident involves a car and a bus.
It is understood the incident happened at the entrance/exit of the Ballafletcher sports facility.
A picture taken at the scene shows a number of emergency service vehicles - including two fire engines, a police vehicle and an ambulance at the scene.
Although the road hasn’t been closed, Isle of Man Today understands the route has been blocked while emergency services work at the scene.
We’ll have the latest information on the traffic situation related to this incident on our live blog below.