Bethany Storm Radcliffe, aged 21, of Pairk Ollay, Ramsey, has had her sentencing for disorderly behaviour on licensed premises postponed.
It was due to take place on March 9 but her advocate, Jane Gray, said that her client was disputing some of the prosecution facts.
Namely, the allegation that she had picked up a bar stool at the Riddler under the Nest in Port Erin and used its legs to hit someone.
Ms Gray said that this would make a material difference to sentencing and asked for an adjournment until March 23, to allow time to view CCTV footage.
Bail continues in the sum of £250.