Disruption to Steam Packet sailings
Monday 7th November 2022 6:54 am
This morning’s Manannan sailing from Douglas to Heysham will be sailing.
But it will leave 45 minutes earlier than scheduled, meaning it will leave the island at 8am.
The return will leave Heysham at noon instead of 2.15pm.
Passengers should be check in at least half an hour before departure.
The sailings have been brought forward because of scheduled bad weather.
This evening’s Ben my Chree sailing might be cancelled or disrupted, the ferry company says.
