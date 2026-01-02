Flights to and from the island are up and running once more after ice caused havoc at Ronaldsway Airport on Friday morning.
There have been severe delays as staff at the airport worked to de-ice the runway following wintry showers and sub-zero temperatures overnight.
The 8.50am flight to Manchester only set off after 11am while the 11.35am easyJet flight to London Gatwick is delayed until 1pm.
The easyJet Liverpool flight scheduled for 12.15pm has also been delayed until 1pm but the Loganair flight to London Heathrow at 12.05pm and the easyJet flight to Liverpool at 2.25pm are currently in time.
The Loganair flight to Manchester at 3.40pm has also been delayed until 5pm and the Loganair flight to Liverpool at 6.40pm is delayed until 7.30pm.
Earlier arrivals from Liverpool and Garwick have both been delayed until 12.30pm but other arrivals are all on time.
Meanwhile, the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) has confirmed the Mountain Road will not reopen until Monday because of wintry showers and ice.
Government webcams show a light dusting of either snow or hail but the roads look like there could be issues with ice.
Posting on social media, the DoI said: ‘The Mountain Road between Ramsey and the Creg Ny Baa will stay closed pending a further safety review. It is expected to remain shut until 12pm on Monday, January 5.’
Ronaldsway Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow and ice which remains in place until noon on Friday although it is likely there will be further warnings in the coming days.
Isolated wintry showers are expected on Friday, mainly in the south and on higher ground, with strong winds adding to the chill factor.
Saturday is likely to see a reprieve from wintry showers but it will remain very col with highs of 4C and strong winds remain.
Further wintry showers could return on Sunday with strong winds remaining.