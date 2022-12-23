As a leading supplier of unique and innovative iGaming content, diversity is at the forefront of everything Games Global does.
With a proprietary catalogue comprising upward of 3,000 games, a record-breaking progressive jackpot network, over 50 partner studios, and a world-class distribution channel servicing some 900+ global gaming brands, Games Global delivers force and direction to online gaming, bringing together the industry's biggest and brightest stars.
We spoke to Leila Goelz, Games Global's Chief People and Transformation Officer who tells us a little more about what DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) means to the business.
Let’s start things off with the most important question; what was it that first attracted you to iGaming?
I’ve been involved with the iGaming industry for more than 10 years now and love that it’s such a fast paced, creative environment.
With innovation at every turn, there’s no shortage of inventiveness and inspiration and there’s always something new and exciting to challenge you.
The beauty of this industry is the diversity. There’s such a fantastic mix of talent that I have the privilege to work with and learn from – I could be speaking with mathematicians one moment and a room full of creatives the next. With such incredible people around, the offices are always abuzz with innovation and strong team bonds. It really is an amazing industry to be a part of and I’m grateful to collaborate with such a diverse group of people.
The C-suite at Games Global enjoys an even gender split. Was that intentional? And how does it advantage the company?
As a company, Games Global is driven to always hiring the best candidates for the role. It’s a policy that led us to the leadership team we have here, and I’m incredibly honoured to be a part of that. The iGaming industry has always been heavily male-dominated, but things are now starting to change.
We still have a ways to go, but it’s encouraging to see more and more women filling senior roles throughout the industry – and in turn developing a strong culture of empowering other young women to follow their passions and pursue careers in iGaming.
It’s important to let women know they have a seat, and more importantly, a valued voice at the table.
This can be done by mentoring young professionals, ensuring they feel inspired and focused, and respecting their contribution and value. Women belong in every corner of industry; concertedly raising the standards for inclusivity, and it’s amazing to see Games Global leading the charge on this important issue through regular involvement with panel discussions, interviews like this, and other education pieces to highlight the importance of gender equality in the workplace.
Testament to this fact was our Chief Compliance Officer, Kim Broad, winning the Leader of the Year award earlier in the year at the Women in Gaming Awards. It starts with leadership and filters through the entire business. Today, equality is woven through the very fabric of our company.
As a global business, Games Global has employees in hubs across the world. What are the advantages of having such diversity in the workplace?
As Games Global operates in a global marketplace, we service customers the world over who in turn operate in different global markets. Each market has its own specific regulations as well as cultural nuances, as do the studios that develop our gaming content. Having a global workforce with experience not only touching on different cultures, but with backgrounds from completely different industries helps to ensure we are able to effectively cater to the needs of our global customers.
Games Global recognises the value in combining cultural diversity and professional experience when amassing a workforce with a purpose of servicing a global client base. Innovation is bountiful when bringing together differing perspectives and experiences, driving ideas that are best suited to deliver on the needs of our global audience.
This is perfectly emulated in our company values of togetherness while remaining authentic to oneself.
The iGaming industry is seeing a period of growth here on the island and internationally, and it’s not just tech work, is it? What other types of employment does Games Global offer?
Yes, in this time when there is a lot of uncertainty, the iGaming industry is indeed enjoying a period of growth.
Games Global is recruiting at an incredible rate with some 50+ global positions currently being advertised on our dedicated recruitment website.
There are a myriad career paths available in iGaming, which a lot of people don’t realise. It’s not just about technology or software development – it’s a multifaceted beast!
We have teams in marketing, legal, compliance, a huge selection of creative services such as art direction and graphic design, teams
that work on game strategy, and of course a huge People Team, which I am responsible for, who look after our global teams and ensure all employees feel valued, respected and challenged to become the best that they can be. Our goal is to make everyone a winner – regardless of gender, culture, skills or experience – there are roles at Games Global for a plethora of interests and for those at every stage of their career.
We also offer relocations for the right applicants, helping to bring specialised talent to the island where there is a deficit.
Which in turn should inspire other young minds to follow such paths. With so much growth and opportunity on the horizon, the possibilities with a career at Games Global are endless!
What opportunities are there at Games Global for career development or even a change of direction? Would the company support such decisions?
Absolutely we are here to support career growth and professional development for our 'Globalites' and offer ongoing training and education opportunities through various channels.
I am all too aware the importance of continuous learning and we like to ensure our employees have the time to pursue their passions and grow their careers. Whether its onsite training sessions and knowledge shares, providing access to online professional development tools, or allowing time the pursual of professional qualifications, Games Global is committed to providing ongoing learning opportunities for our employees.
We foresee continued growth for the industry on the island and in general, so it’s a fantastic time to get involved, embark on a career in iGaming, and share in the Games Global era.
What advice would you offer to recent graduates who are just about to embark on their career journey?
I would tell them to be bold! It’s daunting when you’re starting out but you really have nothing to lose.
Be fearless! Follow your passion and seek out mentors who inspire, industries that support growth, and businesses with a demonstrated commitment to normalising diversity and inclusivity in the workplace.