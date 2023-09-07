Does your organisation foster a culture where people and teams collaborate, pooling their talents, ideas and resources?
Do you have a project you have completed where more than one team has worked together to bring about a more than satisfactory result?
If so, you should be entering Media Isle of Man’s Awards for Excellence Award for Teams Working Together.
The award is sponsored by Awards for Excellence Partner, Utmost International, and a spokesperson for the company said: ‘The Teams Working Together category has particular relevance to Utmost International.
‘Having acquired Quilter International in December 2021, the last two years have see immense activity as we bring together two well-established teams under the Utmost brand, align them to the Utmost way of working and deliver key integration milestones within demanding deadlines.
‘Having moved from a team of around 200 colleagues to more than 600 overnight, creating the largest private sector employer on the island, a key challenge was to integrate the two different workforces, with different cultures, into one cohesive team.
‘One of the most successful ways of blending the two teams was the volunteering activity we undertook at the Children’s Centre to upgrade the farm’s conservation area into a more accessible and engaging space for children, young people and families.
‘One working day each week through summer 2022, employees had the chance to volunteer to help the project. They were organised into groups which included a mix, not just of the two workforces, but also of different ages and ranks throughout the company.
‘The work undertaken allowed the teams to contribute with a combined sense of purpose towards a common goal, while building relationships across functional areas and levels of seniority. This has been continued in the office as colleagues work together to successfully deliver complex integration milestones within demanding deadlines, as Utmost maintains its market leading position.
Could you be a winner?
Judges for this category will require evidence of cross-team activity and delivery. This could be during difficult or challenging times that required your team to demonstrate exceptional strength, or projects during which your team came together to improve and innovate, bringing ideas and best practice to life.
You should be able to demonstrate a number of criteria, including the recognition of good team players in your organisation and the structures you have out in place to encourage people to work together across departments?
How to enter:
In all, there are 16 award categories at the Awards for Excellence, offering opportunities for businesses of all sizes, charities, public sector teams and individuals. There are awards for those involved with everything from local food and drink, the community and culture, to digital innovation, customer service and teams working together.
For more information and to enter online, visit www.afe.im
