Port St Mary Golf Club has issued a plea to dog owners after a large dog caused significant damage to the 1st green earlier this week.
The incident, which left the putting surface covered in deep scratches and paw prints, has frustrated club members, particularly as extensive renovation work had just been carried out in preparation for the new golfing season.
The club confirmed that its greenkeeper is now working to repair the damage ahead of upcoming competitions this weekend.
In a statement, the club reminded the public that dogs are not permitted on the golf course, urging owners to keep them under control and to stick to public rights of way.
‘Sadly, along with the rest of Port St Mary, some owners are allowing their dogs to use the course as a toilet and are not picking up after them,’ the club said.
‘This is against village byelaws and is very unpleasant for golfers.’
The appeal has sparked discussion within the local community, with many expressing frustration over irresponsible dog ownership and the impact it has on public spaces.
Port St Mary Golf links is a 9 hole course situated off Kallow Point Road in the picturesque village of Port St Mary.
The club is now calling on all dog walkers to be considerate and respect the course.