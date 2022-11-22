Members of Laxey Dog Club presented a cheque for £400 to Manx Wild Bird Aid.
The club raised funds through their annual dog show, which supports a different local animal charity each year.
Laxey Dog Club trains dogs, puppies and owners and celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.
