A Foxdale teenager has been given an order to keep a dog under proper control.
T-Jay Campbell admitted that he had failed to keep Toby, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier under control.
The matter is a complaint rather than a criminal charge, but any breach of the control order would be a criminal offence.
The court heard that the incident took place on November 13 last year at Mines Road in Foxdale, where 19-year-old Mr Campbell lives.
Toby was said to have got out of the property and injured another dog.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that this had resulted in a vet bill of £1,127.
However, it was said that a compensation order could not be made in relation to a complaint, and this would have to be dealt with as a civil matter.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that his client had been looking after Toby while his parents, who owned the dog, were away.
Mr Rodgers said it was not clear if a closing mechanism on a door had not worked properly, or if his client’s step brother had not closed the door properly.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered Mr Campbell to pay £200 prosecution costs.