A dental practice has been ordered by a court to pay costs to its former landlord following a delay in moving to new premises.
Doddington Limited began eviction proceedings in August against its tenant Isle of Man Orthodontics whose practice was then based on Kensington Road, Douglas.
Doddington’s claim also sought damages of £4,000 in lieu of rent.
Isle of Man Orthodontics issued a counterclaim for damages of £11,500 alleging the claimant had breached its obligations as landlord and owner of the property.
The civil case was due to go to trial in January but in the event the matter was settled out of court.
Under the terms of the confidential settlement agreement, the dental practice agreed to vacate Kensington Road no later than March 31.
But it did not leave as planned. It said there had been a delay in the opening of its new clinic in Castletown and sought to remain at Kensington Road for a further two weeks.
It said there had been unforeseen challenges with building control approvals. The was also a delay with the supply and fitting of dental chairs.
Meanwhile, a building contractor was due to begin various conversion and remedial works to the Kensington Road property on April 1.
The matter returned to court that day when an order for possession was made, to be enforced at midday on April 19.
At a cost hearing, the defendant argued the landlord had been unreasonable in refusing an extension, and continuity of patient care was paramount.
But Deputy High Bailiff Chris Arrowsmith said both parties were commercial enterprises, and the claimant wasn’t being unreasonable as the defendant had entered into an agreement with a fixed date.
He ordered the dental practice to pay costs of £4,800.
Dr Elin Thomas and her team have moved to their new premises on Shore Road, Castletown.