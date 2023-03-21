On Sunday evening, Douglas Coastguards and Ramsey Lifeboat rescued a Bull Mastiff dog that had fallen over the cliff just North of Laxey Bay.
The call out was made at 5.50pm, with the rescue taking five and a half hours.
As the rescue took place, conditions worsened, as heavy rain fall set in.
In an online statement, Douglas Coastguards said: ‘We lowered a cliff tech to the dog to assess the dog’s condition.
‘As the dog did not appear to be injured we called for Ramsey Lifeboat to assist in the recovery from the beach as we thought that would be the safest recovery method.
‘Unfortunately the dog had other ideas and was not going to get into the Lifeboat’s inflatable X boat which had been sent ashore from the main boat.
‘As conditions were worsening the decision was taken to recover the Lifeboat crew back to their boat and bring the dog back up the 150 foot cliff.
‘Douglas Coastguard Team managed to successfully recover the dog, and our cliff tech, back to her owners to be reunited.
‘Thanks must also go to our Marine Opps Centre for coordinating.’