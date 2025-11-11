The Department of Infrastructure has issued a safety warning to drivers in the island this morning as heavy rainfall continues.
Staff from the department are continuing to deal with multiple reports of flooding and standing water across the island.
A spokesperson from the DoI commented: ‘While roads remain open, care should be taken and people should drive to the conditions.
‘In particular, the Mountain Road remains open, but drivers should reduce their speed as visibility and road conditions are currently poor, but passable.’
A yellow weather warning – meaning ‘be aware’ – has been in place since 6am, and is expected to continue until 9pm.
Today could see 20-30mm fall on lower ground and 50mm on the hills.
Met Officer forecaster Adrian Cowin said: ‘Generally wet and windy on Tuesday with strengthening south to southeast winds bringing prolonged periods of often heavy rain.
‘Given the already saturated ground, there'll be a quick runoff of the rain to give areas of surface water flooding especially in prone places and in locations where drainage is already poor/blocked or becomes blocked with autumn debris. River levels will rise quite quickly.’