The Department of Infrastructure has published the results of its public consultation on the introduction of additional 20mph speed limits in Douglas and Onchan.
A total of 558 people or households submitted views during the six-week consultation earlier this year.
The feedback was analysed by an independent third-party company, and the department has now adjusted its proposals based on local comments and concerns.
Infrastructure Minister Dr Michelle Haywood MHK said: ‘I’d like to thank everyone who contributed to the public consultation for Douglas and Onchan. The consultation was valuable because it helped the department to adjust the proposals to take account of local circumstances and views.’
Four of the original proposals for the Douglas and Onchan area have been amended following the review.
A permanent Traffic Regulation Order is now being advertised from November 11 to 28, allowing members of the public to comment further before the order is finalised.
After the assessment of any new responses, the order will be made by the Minister and brought into operation. Speed limit signs will then be erected across the two areas.
The consultation formed part of the island-wide 20mph speed limit programme, which aims to support healthier lifestyles by making walking and cycling safer and more appealing, foster more inclusive and people-friendly streets, improve road safety for all users, encourage considerate driving, and reduce noise and air pollution.
The department said the consultation process has included meetings with residents and local authorities, as well as a dedicated website to provide information and gather feedback.
Separate consultations for the north and central parts of the island have concluded, with results to be published in due course. The consultation for the south of the island is currently ongoing.