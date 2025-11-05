A motorist who drove under the influence of cannabis has been fined £1,000 and banned from the roads for two years.
Kostas Modinos, 33, of Albert Street, Douglas, was arrested after pulling into a garage forecourt, where police officers smelt the drug. Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that Modinos had driven his Nissan Qashqai onto the forecourt of Corkills garage in Onchan, on June 23, at around 10.40pm.
Police officers were at the garage by chance but noted a smell of cannabis coming from the defendant’s vehicle.
They spoke to Modinos, and a drug wipe test proved positive for the class B drug. He was arrested and taken to police headquarters.
A sample of blood was taken, which was sent to the UK for analysis.
This was returned on September 25, and produced a result of 5.1 for cannabis, which has a legal limit of two.
The court heard that Modinos had no previous convictions.
The defendant was represented in court by duty advocate Paul Glover, who asked the court to deal with the offence by way of a financial penalty.
Mr Glover said that Modinos had obtained a prescription for medicinal cannabis a week after the offence had taken place.
The advocate asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea, entered at the first opportunity, as well as his lack of previous convictions.
He said that Modinos had been fully taxed and insured, with a full driving licence, and had co-operated with the police.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered the defendant to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban, and to complete an education course.
He was also ordered to pay prosecution costs of £125 and agreed to pay all amounts at a rate of £100 per month.