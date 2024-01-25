The site, which was bought off the DoI, has planning approval for a mixed use scheme, which includes the provision of bus facilities comprising five bus stands, a travel information centre, public toilets and an indoor passenger waiting centre. But construction for these plans are yet to commence. The DoI remains involved. Mr Crookall said: ‘The department remains of the position that the Lord Street site needs to include the facilities for bus passengers and drivers as detailed in the application approved for the site. The Department will seek to ensure that any revised planning application submitted for this site includes such facilities as envisaged and included in the current planning application.