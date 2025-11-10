The Department of Infrastructure says it will be undertaking ‘further investigations’ of Port St Mary High Street at the beginning of next month.
In a letter sent to residents, the department says a series of trenches will be excavated to assess the ground conditions and subsurface infrastructure.
It adds that construction is scheduled to start next year.
The department says the road will be closed from December 1 to December 12 to vehicles, but pedestrian access to properties will remain.
The condition of the road has been a source of frustration for residents in Port St Mary, and led to the area’s MHK Michelle Haywood planting daffodils and cyclamen in the road in September 2024, to highlight the issues.