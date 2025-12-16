A project to construct an underpass to link the two halves of Mount Murray golf course is making good progress.
And as this picture show, it is quite an impressive feat of civil engineering.
Comis resort bosses say the development will be a vital part of preparations for the 2029 Island Games.
Ballacutchel Road has been closed since October 8 to allow construction to proceed and is due to reopen on January 14.
The Comis at Mount Murray golf course in Santon straddles Ballacutchel Road and in order to play 18 holes, golfers previously had to cross the road at two points.
An application (25/90457/B) by Comis Holdings Ltd was approved by the island’s planning committee in August.
The underpass is being constructed next to the main entrance to the golf club, connecting both sides of the road and is designed to provide a direct, safe connection between the two halves of the course.
In its application, Comis said that the project is a vital element of forthcoming upgrade works, designed to prepare the golf course and wider facilities for its role as the primary golf venue for the 2029 Island Games.
Comis Hotel & Golf Resort confirmed that the tunnel project is fully financed privately as part of resort's ongoing investment in the site.
The underpass is designed to accommodate pedestrian, golf buggy and course machinery traffic.
Inside it will be 2.5m in both width and height of 2.5m.
Recommending the application be approved, the planning officer concluded: ‘The proposed development forms part of essential improvements to the hotel and golf resort, which will provide key facilities for the 2029 Island Games and as such is considered to represent development of an overriding national need.
‘The proposals will not give rise to any unacceptable impacts upon landscape character, highway safety or ecology.’