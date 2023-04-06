A restructure of the Department of Infrastructure will be a process of transition not transformation, says its minister.
Chris Thomas said a review of the department and the future of its transport services division has been going on since before Christmas.
Mr Thomas said the changes would make the department more ‘effective and efficient’.
‘This is an incremental transition process,’ he added, insisting this would not be a health services/Manx Care-style transformation.
A review by Beamans, completed in 2021, concluded that ‘urgent action’ should be taken to overhaul the entire structure of the DoI.
It highlighted ‘fundamental weaknesses’ in a department with a ‘wide remit lacking in strategic orientation and focus’ and a large number of separate, discrete operating units.
To address this, a ‘shadow’ board has been established at the airport to explore an alternative operating model.
This month’s Tynwald will debate a report on the future of the airport, which recommends a stepped transition process that will ultimately see it operating at arm’s length by April next year.
A further advisory board is being established for Bus Vannin and heritage rail.
Meanwhile, a review has been commissioned into the future and true value of the island’s heritage railways.
The name of the consultants who have been appointed to carry out the review is expected to be named this week.
Mr Thomas said ‘positive things’ could come out of the review and it was not just about where cuts could be made.
He said: ‘I’m a fan of heritage rail but it’s equally important that we use public expenditure in the way that’s best.’
The Victorian transport network was last reviewed five years ago by consultants Systra as part of the government’s SAVE programme.
It found the railways bring between £4.5m and £22m of tourism spend to the island.
In the 2017-18 they cost £4.87m to operate but only generated 1.66m of revenue and so required £3.41m of subvention.
There is no direct subvention for the heritage railways in this year’s Budget Pink Book.
Its funding is part of the overall DoI transport budget and any losses are absorbed by the department within its revenue allocation.
Previously, a director of transport services had managerial responsibility for the three areas in the group – bus, rail and shared fleet services.
That position has been vacant since the retirement of Ian Longworth and Mr Thomas said there was ‘distinct possibility’ that the role won’t be filled.
Under the proposed shake-up, three service leads will head up each of the three areas.
Shared fleet services has already been moved closer to the centre of the department, managed from central services and change division.
Interim senior officers are in place to lead bus and rail separately.