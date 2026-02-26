These computer generated images give a first glimpse of how the proposed replacement for Castle Rushen High School could look.
Alex Pope, regional director for consultants Atkins Realis, posted the images on his LinkedIn page as part of a ‘project milestone update’.
However, uncertainty remains over the timescale of the much-needed project.
Funding for the redevelopment was not allocated in last week’s government Budget and new Treasury Minister Chris Thomas said the focus of this year’s capital programme will be on the maintenance of existing infrastructure.
Last December, Education Minister Daphne Caine said a planning application could be submitted in April, with a Tynwald motion for funding approval earmarked for June ahead of construction starting on site in September.
That timeframe now seems ambitious, to put it mildly.
In his LinkedIn, Mr Pope said: ‘I’m delighted to share that we have formally concluded the RIBA Stage 2 (Concept Design) report for the new Castle Rushen High School, Isle of Man, including its associated community sports facilities and swimming pool.
‘This milestone represents much more than the completion of a work stage, it reflects the collective achievement of a highly collaborative and committed team, united behind a shared vision for a transformational learning campus for the south of the Isle of Man.
‘From the outset, this project has benefited from a truly collaborative approach. Our consultant team has worked seamlessly to develop a concept that is ambitious, context‑sensitive, and deeply responsive to the needs of students, staff, and the wider community.’
Mr Pope added: ‘We welcome interest from capable and motivated contractors who wish to be part of this landmark investment in the Isle of Man’s future learning environment.’