The Department of Infrastructure has issued a warning to commuters that water is likely to accumulate on roads in prone locations this evening with heavy rain expected this afternoon.
While no weather warning has been issued by Ronaldsway Met Office, rainfall is expected later this morning which will persist into the early evening, the heaviest of which will occur this afternoon (accumulations are expected to be between 5-15mm).
The Department shared the post on social media asking people to 'please bear this in mind when travelling later'.
It comes after the Isle of Man Constabulary issued a warning for flooding last night as the island wasn't 'draining as it should do', therefore encouraging motorists who needed to use the road networks to take extra care and drive to the conditions.
Meanwhile the forecast for later on this evening shows a moderate southwest breeze that veers west and freshens as the rain passes, with a top temperature today of 11°C.
It will be dry with bright or sunny intervals tomorrow and a light to moderate westerly wind.
The weather forecast for the rest of the week is dry with sunny spells, with just a small risk of isolated showers.