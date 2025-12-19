The National Sports Centre (NSC) has announced that its main swimming pool will remain closed until the New Year due to a cracked pipe.
The leisure pool, however, will continue to operate as usual, and customers have been encouraged to use this facility throughout the festive period.
The NSC has confirmed that the main pool will reopen only after the damaged water circulation pipe is repaired and the water has been ‘safely recirculated and tested’.
In addition, the jacuzzi in the spa suite will be closed until the end of January for scheduled maintenance. The sauna and steam room, meanwhile, will remain open.
A spokesperson from the NSC commented: ‘We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank customers for their patience and understanding.
‘Further updates will be shared as soon as more information is available.’