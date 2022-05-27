Dolphins are set ‘free’ for charity’s latest sculpture trail

The Hospice’s latest art sculpture trail officially launched at the weekend.

On Thursday the 31 uniquely designed large and 43 small dolphin sculptures that make up the Big Splash Trail were transported to their locations around the island.

The trail will be live until September 19 before the sculptures are auctioned in October.

A ‘Big Splash’ app is available to download for free. It allows you to track the trail, unlock rewards and vote for your favourite dolphin among other things.

This is the second time the organisation has hosted a Wild In Art trail.

In 2019, 26 large and 38 medium, individually designed and decorated wallaby sculptures were placed in various spots around the island.