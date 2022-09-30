Dolphins ready to go under the hammer
Subscribe newsletter
Tickets for the Big Splash charity auction are on sale.
The auction will be held in the Villa Marina on Wednesday, October 12.
The doors open at 6.30pm and the auction starts at 7.30pm.
This event is to raise funds for Hospice Isle of Man.
Those who attend will be allowed to submit bids for the 31 individually-designed dolphin sculptures that made up the ’Big Splash’ island trail.
Charles Hanson, from BBC’s Bargain Hunt, will be auctioning off the items up for auction.
There will also be an online auction running alongside the in-room bids.
Anne Mills, the chief executive of the hospice, said: ‘The auction is our final Big Splash event.
‘It’s not only going to be an opportunity to bid for these beautifully decorated sculptures but also to bid a fond farewell to our magnificent dolphins that have showcased some truly incredible artistic talent, graced the Manx countryside, and attracted such generous support for the work of Hospice Isle of Man.’
The project aims to raise funds towards the £5 million the hospice needs annually to continue providing its range of end-of-life and palliative care services, which are delivered at no cost to patients.
Tickets are free but must be booked online and you must register for a paddle if you want to enter a bid.
Both of these can be done at thebigsplash.im/event/auction
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |