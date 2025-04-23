More than 175 bikers roared into action on Easter Sunday for the inaugural H&H Easter Bunny Ride Out – raising an impressive £2,189.64 in aid of Hospice Isle of Man.
The charity ride, organised by H&H Motorcycles, a family-run business based on South Quay Industrial Estate in Douglas, brought together a vibrant convoy of motorcyclists for a scenic island ride – all in support of a vital cause.
Riders began gathering at 11am, and by midday, a total of 177 bikes had set off on a northbound route to Ramsey.
While not all bikers completed the full journey, an impressive 107 bikes were still with the ride as they pulled into pit lane at the finish.
The event wasn’t just about the ride – it also included a charity raffle, with winners set to be announced soon.
Posting after the event, H&H Motorcycles said: ‘We’re buzzing that so many turned up – it was a fantastic day and a great way to kick off the biking season.
‘Who thinks we should make this a yearly thing?’
Vanessa Smith, Head of Income Generation at Hospice Isle of Man, said: ‘We are absolutely delighted with the total raised.
‘The biking community have such big hearts – this event was nothing short of spectacular.’
She added thanks to organisers Nathan, Dean, and Glenn Harrison, and the Isle of Man Constabulary’s Roads Policing Unit, who supported the ride: ‘We’d love for this to become an annual event in the biking and Hospice calendar.’