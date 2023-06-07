The chair of the island’s Climate Change Transformation Board and Manx Utilities have both raised questions over plans to use hydrogen fuel in the island.
Islands Energy Group revealed its intention to use the gas as part of its plans to become a net zero business by 2050 and says it is a viable option for the island.
The group, which owns Isle of Man Energy (formerly Manx Gas), said it is working with partners in the UK and Europe to tap into developments in green hydrogen and biofuels, but said that ‘looks likely that our first hydrogen supply will not be until after 2025’.
Its report added: ‘Due to several factors, the Isle of Man is likely to be the first island to receive hydrogen supply.’
A spokesperson said that the Isle of Man is best placed to transition to hydrogen because of our connection to the UK’s infrastructure, something which the Channel Islands don’t have.
Garff MHK Daphne Caine who chairs the CCTB, said that is ‘very welcome when businesses consider how to reduce their carbon footprint and develop sustainability strategies’.
However, she added that ‘at first glance, I am concerned at their emphasis on hydrogen’.
Mrs Caine said: ‘Our current research states that it is unlikely hydrogen will prove a suitable replacement for natural gas in domestic heating on the Isle of Man.
‘As highlighted in the Renewable Heating Scenarios Gemserv report commissioned by the CCTB, hydrogen is considered too costly an option for the island and its volatility raises questions over the suitability of our distribution network both through the gas pipeline and to individual homes.
‘Hydrogen isn’t just a straight swap for natural gas: the molecules are smaller, which means it’s more difficult to contain and upgrades to existing infrastructure could be needed to guard against leaks along with some retrofit and safety requirements in homes, such as venting.
‘Another question would be how IEG will guarantee a supply of genuinely green hydrogen as opposed to much higher emission blue hydrogen.’
Manx Utilities, which was recently given the green light by Tynwald to decarbonise the island’s electricity grid, has also said it is ‘not currently looking to utilise hydrogen in the gas network to generate electricity to meet our target of 2030 net zero electricity’.
A spokesperson added: ‘Presently, hydrogen is not commercially viable due to the high cost of storage and because it will not be readily available in sufficient concentration within the UK-Ireland pipeline by 2030.
source
‘Manx Utilities does not control the composition nor source of gas as it is supplied via a spur from the main pipeline. The gas transmission supplier will ultimately make the decision on the composition and source and Manx Utilities are prepared to respond to continue to ensure appropriate gas supplies are available for the island.’
However, IEG said that it is ‘not aware that the Isle of Man Government has carried out a cost comparison of the financial impact to islanders comparing electric to renewable gases (such as biogas or hydrogen).’
The company added: ‘We are however aware that any costs to upgrade the electricity network and install an interconnector to decarbonise the electricity network shall need to be passed directly to islanders via increased electricity prices or taxes.
‘We would therefore welcome the Isle of Man Government releasing the cost comparison to support that renewable gas is a more “expensive decarbonisation solution for the Isle of Man”.’
The spokesperson said that the company is open to looking at all available options ‘so that we can protect our customers from unnecessary costs’.
Mrs Caine also threw doubt over the suggestion that boilers will be widely used going forward as while heat pumps are currently more expensive, work is currently taking place to bring those costs down and the UK government hopes to achieve price parity by 2023.
She said: ‘Very few properties are now considered unable to be adapted to heat pump heating. A recent survey of current heat pump users in the UK by Eunomia has found that 81% of households were as satisfied or more satisfied with heat pumps compared with previous heating systems and this was higher in those with older properties at 83%.
‘As well as reducing emissions, a properly designed air source heat pump installation is a much more efficient heating system and can achieve significant cost savings in comparison to LPG and gas.’