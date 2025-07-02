The Douglas Bay Horse Tramway has been shortlisted for a prestigious national award celebrating the UK’s best seaside attractions – and the public are being urged to vote to help it win.
The iconic Manx tramway has made it into the Bucket and Spade top 10 seaside experiences for 2025, a list that celebrates the charm and heritage of Britain's coast.
Voting is now open, with the winners due to be announced during the ‘Big Day In’ online event on Saturday, September 6.
It’s one of the last remaining horse-drawn tramways in the world, and features original Victorian tramcars pulled by the island’s beloved ‘trammers’ – strong and gentle Clydesdale and Shire horses.
With a route offering stunning views of Douglas Bay and convenient connections to the Manx Electric Railway, it’s a living piece of transport history.
The tramway has welcomed thousands of passengers over the years, including Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret.
The trams last reached the Sea Terminal in 2018 before they were halted for the Douglas promenade improvement works.
As part of its continued revival, several original tramcars have been carefully restored, and the horses enjoy long retirements at the Home of Rest for Old Horses in Douglas once their working years are over.
Voting closes on August 30, and supporters are encouraged to cast their vote online via the Bucket and Spade shortlist to help ensure the Douglas Bay Horse Tramway gets the national recognition it deserves.
It’s up against other seaside attractions such as the Stonehaven Open Air Pool in Scotland and the Central Tramway in Scarborough’s cliff railway.
To vote and support one of the island’s most charming mode of transport, visit the official website at bucketandspade.live.