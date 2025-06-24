A convoy of around 60 high-performance vehicles will visit the Isle of Man this week as part of a charity tour organised by Petrolheadonism.club.
The ‘Supercar Island’ tour, running from Thursday 26 June to Sunday 29 June, will include several free public events across the island and aims to raise funds for Rebecca House children’s hospice.
The vehicles will be led by Ciro Campioni, founder of the car enthusiast group, who will be available for media interviews at the Manx Museum on Thursday morning.
The tour begins on Thursday with a ‘Supercar selection’ display at the Manx Museum car park from 10.20am to 11.50am.
Spectators will then see the convoy set off for a driving tour around the island.
On Saturday, a ‘Cars and Coffee’ gathering will take place along Douglas Promenade from 9.30am to 12.30pm.
The tour concludes on Sunday with ‘Supercar Sunday’ at the Isle of Man TT Grandstand from 10am to 1pm.
All events are free to attend.
A spokesperson for Petrolheadonism.club said: ‘We’re excited to bring the Petrolheadonism Car Show Extravaganza to the Isle of Man and support the incredible work of Rebecca House.’
The charity tour isn’t the only motoring event to take place in the Isle of Man this year.
In September, the Isle of Man FordFest will see the biggest gathering of Ford's ever seen on the island.
The event will take place between Friday, September 12 and Monday, September 15.
A few days later the annual Isle of Man Festival of Motoring will take place between Thursday, September 18 to Sunday, September 21.
The cheeky theme of this year’s Festival of Motoring is the ‘Isle of Man goes topless’ and will focus on convertible vehicles.