Peel RNLI lifeboat crew were called into action on Friday evening (June 27) after concerns were raised for a group of teenagers struggling on paddleboards in Peel Bay.
At around 6pm, HM Coastguard requested assistance from the volunteer crew after reports that four teenagers with two paddleboards were being blown out to sea by strong south-southwesterly winds.
Two of the teenagers managed to make their way to the end of the Groyne before the lifeboat reached them.
The other two were further north, with one paddleboard drifting towards the Old Baths.
As they began to make their way up the rocks, the crew requested help from Peel Coastguard Rescue Team to ensure they were brought safely ashore.
Mike Taylor, volunteer coxswain of the Shannon class lifeboat Frank and Brenda Winter, explained: ‘The strong offshore winds caught the youngsters unaware and it was clear they were struggling to paddle back to shore.
‘At one point some of them were seen clinging to the mooring buoys out in the bay.
‘Offshore winds can be deceptive, as the surface of the water can appear calm even with winds as strong as Force 4 or 5, as they were on Friday evening.
‘With the help of Peel Coastguard Rescue Team all four were safely returned to shore. It is a relief for all that this incident had a good outcome.’
With paddleboarding growing in popularity, the RNLI is urging people to check the weather and tides, wear buoyancy aids and suitable clothing, and carry a mobile phone in a waterproof pouch.
By 7pm, with the tide low, the lifeboat remained moored along the breakwater.
It was recovered around 9.30pm, washed down, rehoused and made ready for future service.
The RNLI reminds everyone: in an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.