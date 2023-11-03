Manx charity Crossroads has announced it is closing its first island charity shop in Prospect Terrace, Douglas.
The shop, which has been open since 2008, will close its doors for the final time later this month.
A spokesperson for Crossroads said: 'Since its opening, the shop has raised much needed funds for the charity and acted as a welcoming and friendly space for locals to shop and socialise.
'Open six days a week, the shop has sold a range of clothing, toys and books, and has only closed its doors once due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.
'The closure of the store comes with the recent opening of Crossroads’ newest charity shop located in Tynwald Street, Douglas. The Tynwald Street shop sells clothing, accessories, home wear, toys and much more, and also has an upstairs community space which can be used by the local community for socialising and meetings.'
The store is set to close its doors for the final time on Thursday, November 30.
Crossroads’ CEO, Jackie Betteridge, said: 'Our Prospect Terrace store was our very first charity shop and has seen great success over the last 15 years.
'Not only has it been a sustainable income source for our charity, it has also been at the heart of the community for many years, acting as a social hub for a number of people.
'We would like to thank everyone who has supported the shop over the years, including our incredible customers, donators, staff and volunteers. Without them, the shop wouldn’t have been the success it’s been and we are incredibly proud of what they have helped us achieve.'
Crossroads is an independent Manx charity that provides support to carers and people with care needs, no matter their age, disability or illness. If you wish to find out more about Crossroads, you can visit its website at www.crossroadsiom.org.