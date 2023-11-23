Crowds enjoyed the outdoor cinema, winter wonderland, silent disco, fake snow, and live music before making the most of the late night shopping. Some watched the spectacle of Okell’s festive ale kegs transported by the Isle of Man Young Farmers’ Christmas tractors.
City Centre manager, Oliver Cheshire, said: ‘It was wonderful to see so many people once again and the format worked well with activities spread across the whole of the centre of Douglas.
‘The new location for the Winter Wonderland worked really well and was more spacious, and the Itty Bitty Photobox proved a great addition with so many families and friends being snapped with a beautiful Christmas backdrop.
‘It was a super night and thanks to everyone who came along.
The Christmas tree in Regent Street
‘Of course, Thursday night was just the start of the festive fun in Douglas and we have a combination of entertainment and animation at weekends and late night Thursdays in the run-up to Christmas, including choirs, bands, festive markets and a host of fun characters.’
Peel and Ramsey also had their Christmas lights switched on over the weekend, with Onchan and Castletown set to have theirs this week.