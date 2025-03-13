A bronze plaque of Sir William Hillary has been loaned to Douglas City Council by the RNLI.
The plaque has been erected within Marine Garden in Douglas alongside other RNLI memorials, and used to be situated at the Douglas RNLI ‘boathouse’ station since 1924.
The former lifeboat station on Battery Pier has now ‘operated beyond life expectancy’, with the crew currently based in a temporary facility due to a new station not yet being built.
The plaque dates back to the old lifeboat station which was situated on the shoreline (near the Sefton Hotel) and was created in 1874 to mark the 50th anniversary of the RNLI by Sir William Hillary.
It will remain in the Marine Garden until the RNLI relocates to the new station.
A spokesperson from Douglas City Council said: ‘Councillor Peter John Washington and Head of Parks Mrs Suzanne Parkinson officially received the plaque, featuring a life-sized head portrait, a laurel wreath, lifeboat and the Tower of Refuge.
‘It has been kindly loaned to Douglas City Council and serves as a lasting tribute to Sir William Hillary's enduring impact on maritime safety and the RNLI.’