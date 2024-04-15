It has been confirmed that roughly £5,000 was spent by Douglas Council on the recent visit of Queen Camilla to the island.
During the one-day visit, Her Majesty Camilla was greeted at Ronaldsway Airport by the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer, Chief Constable Russ Foster and Captain of the Parish of Malew Peter Quayle.
Her Majesty then conferred city status upon Douglas at the capital’s City Hall before visiting Government House.
A freedom of information request revealed that Buckingham Palace requested that the town hall be closed during the week of the event for security reasons, but that staff continued to work from home.
The plaque which was unveiled by Her Majesty outside Douglas City Hall cost £714 and was made by a local business, while the easel cost the council more than £500.
Gifts for King Charles, including a lapel pin and cufflinks, came to £23.10 and a posy for Queen Camilla was approximately £100, while she was also gifted a plaque at the cost of £194.76. The display cabinet for the letters patent which confirmed Douglas as a city was £390.
£222 was spent on Union Jack flags, including ones for display and smaller ones which were distributed to the crowd outside.
Douglas Council also paid £135 for an unspecified number of umbrellas, and a pillow for the Queen’s seat at the town hall was £35.
Music for the event was provided by Douglas Town Band and Ellan Vannin Pipes and Drums, which came to £520, whilst a videographer and photographers were paid a total of £1,750 to cover the event.
Finally, a minibus transporting staff to and from the town hall cost £290 while postage for invitations to the event was £34.
The FoI said the costs associated with organising the event came from existing budgets within Douglas Council, and no financial support was provided by the government.
Additional reporting by Emma Draper