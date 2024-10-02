A firework display will light up the sky over Douglas next month.
Being one of the most popular events on the Isle of Man calendar, the fireworks are always well-attended by those who wish to see a cacophony of bangs and a lavish display of colour.
Here's everything we know about this year's Douglas fireworks display...
When is the Douglas fireworks?
The Douglas fireworks display, sponsored by Celton Manx, will take place on Tuesday, November 5.
The first fireworks will be launched from Douglas beach at 7:30pm.
What activities are being held during the display?
The judging for the annual 'Best Guy' competition will take place at 7pm.
Prizes are up for grabs for the top three.
Mayor of Douglas, Councillor Natalie Byron-Teare, and Bill Mummery, Celton Manx Chief Executive Officer, will judge the competition.
Is it accompanied with music?
If you wish to watch the fireworks from the warmth of your vehicle, you can listen to the firework sound track to accompany the display live on Manx Radio on DAB or FM from 7pm onwards.
Can I bring my pets?
In the interests of safety, Douglas Council has requested that spectators don’t bring pets to the display, or their own fireworks, including sparklers.
What parking is available?
Spectators have been advised to avoid the Douglas Head area, as well as Onchan Head, due to heavy traffic, but there are many other parking spots available throughout Douglas with a view of the display.
It’s likely to be extremely congested on Harris Promenade.