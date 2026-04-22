Pressure on freight capacity at Douglas Harbour is increasing, with limited trailer space leading to congestion and delays, Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall has admitted.
Responding to a question in Tynwald from Onchan MHK Julie Edge, Mr Crookall described freight services through the port as a ‘vital part of the Island’s supply chain’, but warned the facility is ‘physically constrained’.
He told members: ‘When capacity tightens, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company prioritises full-price freight, with commodity freight shipped as space becomes available.’
He said Douglas Harbour currently has around 65 trailer spaces available for inbound and outbound freight movements.
Mr Crookall acknowledged that the introduction of the Steam Packet’s Manxman vessel has added further pressure.
‘We have to remember, we’ve actually got a new boat in that takes more haulage and more wagons than we had before and we haven’t got the space,’ he said.
‘We’ve got more space on the boat, but not on the Circus Beach [outside docking area] to deal with this.’
Ms Edge highlighted ‘increasing concern within our business communities’, including those in the food, postal and farming sectors, warning the port is ‘closing more often than it can be open’.
Following a question from former Infrastructure Minister Michelle Haywood about overstaying vehicles, Mr Crookall said some hauliers were ‘in breach of their own licence’.
He added: ‘We don’t want to start charging them, but we’re going to have to.’
The minister said in some cases wagons are being left at the harbour over entire weekends, taking up much-needed space.
Meanwhile, potential solutions remain uncertain, with no progress on plans to use the nearby Parade Street site after the Manx Development Corporation did not proceed with proposals for a multi-storey car park.