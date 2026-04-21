The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has apologised to passengers after a technical issue delayed the Manannan on one of its journey to Douglas over the weekend.
The vessel did not arrive in the island’s capital until after 11pm on Sunday evening following the problem, which occurred shortly after departing Liverpool.
In a statement, the company said the ferry developed an issue with its starboard inner propulsion system soon after setting sail.
A spokesperson said: ‘We can confirm that Manannan, shortly after departing Liverpool, developed a technical issue with the starboard inner propulsion system. The Master informed all passengers of the situation and kept everyone updated while our engineers on board carried out the necessary repair.’
Engineers worked to resolve the fault while the vessel remained at sea, with passengers kept informed throughout the delay.
The spokesperson added: ‘Once the repair was completed, the vessel resumed its journey to Douglas with an estimated time of arrival of 23:15.
‘The company would like to apologise to passengers for the delayed arrival into Douglas and for any inconvenience this may have caused.’
Despite the disruption, the Steam Packet confirmed that Manannan has since continued to operate as scheduled this week.
The Manannan is one of the company’s primary fast craft vessels, operating regular sailings between the Isle of Man and ports including Liverpool.
Passengers affected by the delay were able to continue their journey once repairs were completed, with no further issues reported.
Meanwhile, the company has introduced new temporary arrangements at Heysham.
Due to works taking place on the foot passenger gangway at Heysham Terminal from Monday, April 20, all foot passengers are currently embarking and disembarking via coach onto the vessel.
The works are expected to be completed by April 26.