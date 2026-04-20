Plans for a stage on Peel Beach are being progressed by Peel Commissioners for a summer trial.
However, the local authority confirmed this will be subject to grant funding from the Domestic Event Fund, organised and distributed by the government’s Department for Enterprise.
The overall cost of the project is expected to be £26,000, including the stage and associated infrastructure.
Commissioner Sharon Lambert said no sponsorship had been sought for the stage and, to reduce costs, no seating would be installed.
As part of the trial, local business Mannin Music will manage the booking system and arrange acts for the stage.
Mrs Lambert also said licences for the stage are being progressed, and it is hoped it will be up and running in the week before TT in June, with the trial expected to run until July.
She added that local groups, including the youth club and both schools, had been approached to see if they would be interested in using the stage.
The beach stage has previously been a point of controversy in the town after a row broke out over whether a vote had been taken in support of the idea.
Last month, the board said that while there was an indication of preliminary support for a temporary summer events stage, ‘the board did not formally vote on a firm proposal’ or agree to commit £10,000 of public funds.
However, this contradicted accounts from Local Democracy Reporter Emma Draper and Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall, who both attended the meeting and said a vote did take place.